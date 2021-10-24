Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $303,000 Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.15% of Goodrich Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.