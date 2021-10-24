CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,885,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

