Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.17 Million in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,258,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of RPAY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Repay’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

