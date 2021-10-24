CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $169.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

