CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 26.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $324.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

