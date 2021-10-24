iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,759 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $155,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $255.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.