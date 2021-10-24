United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 594 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,460,000 after purchasing an additional 508,311 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $51.36 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

