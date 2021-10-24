Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 726,160 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $148,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

