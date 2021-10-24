33,573 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 95.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $55.48 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.