Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,483 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $44,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $213.96 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $215.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.