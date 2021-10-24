Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBP opened at $23.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

