First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $69.26 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.