Federated Hermes Inc. Has $53.18 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,563 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $53,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.89.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

