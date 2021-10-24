Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops One Day Volume of $69,933.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00004785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $69,933.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00557513 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

