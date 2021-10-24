Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,791,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,893 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $284,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coupang by 62.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,949,000 after buying an additional 13,788,858 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $1,625,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

CPNG stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 in the last ninety days.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

