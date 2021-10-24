Cambridge Trust Co. Has $306,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,423 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $416.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $418.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

