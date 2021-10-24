Cambridge Trust Co. Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after buying an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

NTLA stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

