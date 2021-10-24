Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Isabella Bank stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

