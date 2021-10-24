Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 779,699 shares of company stock valued at $58,973,529 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safehold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Safehold worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

