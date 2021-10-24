Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $329,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

