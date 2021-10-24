Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $181.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $191.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.81.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.