The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

NYSE GS opened at $414.32 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

