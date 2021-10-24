Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 15,094 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 6,678.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $38.32 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

