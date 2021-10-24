Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $875.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

