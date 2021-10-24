CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

NYSE:HLT opened at $141.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $145.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

