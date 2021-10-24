Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Europe ETF worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $54.73 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

