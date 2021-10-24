Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,894 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in BOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.16 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

