Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.41.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $572.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $624.74 and its 200-day moving average is $564.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

