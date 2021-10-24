Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $67.02 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 81,723.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $67,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $77.62 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

