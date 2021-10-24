19,149 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.