Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 65,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $202,000.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALKS stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

