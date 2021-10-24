Bread (BRD) Reaches One Day Volume of $863,190.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and $863,190.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00204267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.