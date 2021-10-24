Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.