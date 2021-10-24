Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 40,578 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 88.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNC. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

