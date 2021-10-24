Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,546 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Roper Technologies worth $136,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $487.20 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.