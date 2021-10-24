Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 96,770 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of FutureFuel worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 66.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 83,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FF opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

