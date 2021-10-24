PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 303.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

