Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.16 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 188,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

