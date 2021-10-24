Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $210.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.20.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

