Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 3,000 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $349,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

