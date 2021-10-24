Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 434,632 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2,104.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $70,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of FOXF opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

