Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.47 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $186,687.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00071304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,999.87 or 1.00042523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.45 or 0.06659323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

