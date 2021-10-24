Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,069.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.15.

CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

