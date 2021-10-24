Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.31 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.