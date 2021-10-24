BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BayCom has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

