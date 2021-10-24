Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

