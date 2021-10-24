Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.99. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

