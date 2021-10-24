Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Receives $220.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRYYF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

