-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRIO. Aegis reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

DRIO opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

In other DarioHealth news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $5,231,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

