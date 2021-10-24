Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Freshpet worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,975,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $153.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -364.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

